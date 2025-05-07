Intense Illinois Senate primary set to take shape as Rep. Krishnamoorthi announces bid

By Manu Raju and Alison Main, CNN

(CNN) — The battle to replace Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin in Illinois is intensifying with Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi on Wednesday jumping into a crowded primary that has divided key Democratic factions in the blue state.

Krishnamoorthi, who has represented a swath of the northwest Chicago suburbs since 2017, told CNN in an interview that he is the one who is “standing up to Donald Trump and standing up to bullies.”

It will be the first competitive Democratic Senate primary in Illinois since Tammy Duckworth was elected in 2016, defeating her primary opponents by double digits. But this one could grow more contentious, and it’s unclear who may ultimately emerge as the Democratic candidate for the general election.

Krishnamoorthi joins a growing field of primary candidates, which already includes his House colleague Rep. Robin Kelly and Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton, a close ally of the governor. Rep. Lauren Underwood, who flipped a competitive seat in 2018, is also weighing a bid.

The race to become the Democratic nominee is likely to be one of the most expensive primaries in the country in the upcoming midterms. It comes as Democrats struggle to find a message to coalesce around as they try to regain power in Congress in 2026. And while Democrats are heavily favored to keep the seat, the outcome of the primary could give an indication of the direction that Democratic voters want their party to follow.

“We have work to do, and we have to work on it right now,” Krishnamoorthi said when asked if he thinks his party has made a strong economic case to voters in the past.

“Democrats should never be the party that defends the status quo,” he added.

Krishnamoorthi, who voted against a GOP-led funding bill earlier this year that divided Democrats, wouldn’t commit to supporting Chuck Schumer staying on as leader of the Senate Democratic caucus, after the New York Democrat faced criticism from many in the party for declining to block the legislation in order to avert a government shutdown.

“If I’m privileged to be in a position to vote, I would like to hear him talk about what his priorities are going to be,” he said, adding, “I hope that his priorities are going to be what I’m talking about, which is, how do we make sure that we allow every American to realize their full economic potential.”

Krishnamoorthi enters the race with $19 million in cash on hand after raising close to $3 million in the first quarter of the year, dwarfing Kelly’s own war chest of $2 million.

Meanwhile, Stratton has already picked up the endorsement of JB Pritzker, the state’s billionaire governor who brings to the table not only a deep pocketbook and network of donors, but also political capital as he weighs a potential presidential bid.

“The word on the street is he’s promised her some money that could make her competitive,” Durbin told CNN of Pritzker and Stratton.

The 80-year-old senator had long been expected to step aside, having served in the chamber since 1997 and as the Senate Democratic whip since 2005.

“I’m not planning on endorsing anybody, but I’m not ruling it out,” Durbin said on Tuesday, adding that there is at least one other statewide elected official, if not “more” also weighing a bid.

Though Krishnamoorthi said he would be “honored” to have Durbin’s backing and is a fan of the governor, he argued it’s up to the candidates to win over voters.

“I like JB Pritzker. I think ultimately the people of Illinois should get to decide who their next senator is, and I look forward to earning their support,” he said.

Stratton has made the case that Illinois needs “new voices in Washington who know how to get things done and are not afraid to fight back.”

As for the fight against Trump, Krishnamoorthi thinks he’s the one for the job, pointing to his two impeachment votes against the president during his first term and role on the House Intelligence committee as it investigated Trump’s connections to foreign entities.

“It’s important that we have somebody who’s ready to take [Trump] on, as I have with him and others who’ve gone after our working families,” Krishnamoorthi said.

Pressed on whether he’s saying the lieutenant governor is not ready to take on Trump, Krishnamoorthi responded, “No, I’m saying that I’m best prepared to do this job.”

Kelly, a long-time advocate for gun safety and maternal healthcare issues, entered the race this week, also touting her record in Congress and warning that Trump’s legislative agenda could slash key benefits programs.

“This moment requires proven leaders who have the experience to take on the toughest battles. I’ve never backed down – not from gun lobbyists, not from MAGA extremists, and certainly not from a fight for what’s right,” Kelly said in a statement on Tuesday.

