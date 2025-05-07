Hundreds line up to get REAL ID ahead of May 7 deadline; What you need to know

By Megan Abundis, Sam Hartle

Missouri (KSHB) — Missourians continued to scramble Tuesday as they worked to obtain a REAL ID-compliant identification card ahead of Wednesday’s May 7 deadline.

KSHB 41 News reporter Megan Abundis visited the Kansas City License Office located at 1161 Emmanuel Cleaver II Blvd. in Kansas City, Missouri.

She found one citizen who had been in line for an hour.

“There have been people here a lot longer than me,” Pete Clarke said while waiting. “It’s what I expected. Really, I procrastinated too long. [I] should have done this two months ago, and I knew I’d be standing in line, but I didn’t think it would be this long. It seems like they are calling one number every ten minutes, and my number is so high, I will probably be out here for another two to three hours.”

Clarke said he’d seen people leave the line.

“Some people have already bailed, but I came this far, so I’m not going to bail now,” he said.

Some of those in line told Abundis there were hundreds of people waiting in line outside the building at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

“I would say maybe 400 people,” said Glen Davis, who was in line Tuesday morning. “They say you gotta have it by May 7, so I’m here.”

Kansas Citian Alton Herron said the early birds caught the worms.

“Everybody in line is waiting for the same thing, a REAL ID,” Herron said. “I just got a job offer, but they said you have to get a REAL ID. I said, ‘Okay.’ I just got a ticket, and I’m 135th in line. I should have got here at 7 in the morning. That may be [the] next move, just come back in the morning.”

Others who were prepared to wait in line were turned away.

“This is our second time coming out here, making sure we have all our paperwork, and our second time being turned away cause there’s not enough tickets, I guess,” said Missourian Krista Reynolds.

Starting Wednesday, a federal law kicks in that will require anyone flying domestically or entering a federal building or campus to present a REAL ID.

The REAL ID will be needed to get through airport security checks. However, other forms of ID, such as a passport or Tribal Nation ID, are acceptable.

Kansas City Deputy Director of Aviation Justin Meyer told Abundis travelers without a REAL ID should add an extra 30-60 minutes to their travel plans.

“There’s always a chance I will want to fly somewhere, and, of course, without a REAL ID, that’s not going to happen,” Clarke said.

Transportation Security Administration spokesperson Mark Howell said those without a REAL ID after the deadline should come prepared with “anything” they can bring to prove their identity, especially items with a photo ID.

Howell said there’s no blueprint for what additional paperwork can be used.

For airport security checkpoints, screeners will have the discretion if they are comfortable with a traveler’s documents. If they aren’t, the traveler will be flagged for additional screening.

“You’ll get a red card and be moved over to a separate area for additional screening and identity verification,” Howell said Tuesday. “It’s time-consuming and requires additional screening.”

Another popular location for citizens obtaining a REAL ID is the DMV operated by the city of Grandview. Some residents in line at the Kansas City location said they were sent there after being told the Grandview location wasn’t taking any more REAL ID appointments Tuesday.

