Houston’s Transit Renaissance: Elizabeth Gonzalez Brock and the Bold New METRONow Era

May 7, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — In a city fueled by innovation and diversity, Houston METRO is turning a new corner—and leading the charge is Elizabeth Gonzalez Brock, the first Hispanic woman ever appointed Chair of the METRO Board of Directors. With her inspiring background, sweeping reforms, and clear-eyed dedication to improving everyday experiences for riders, Brock is shaping Houston’s public transportation system into a model of mobility, equity, and modernity.

From Monterrey to METRO: A Personal Mission of Mobility “I am honored to be the first Hispanic woman to lead METRO,” Brock shares with characteristic humility and conviction. “Growing up in Monterrey, Mexico, I took public transportation daily. It shaped how I view access, dignity, and opportunity.” That global perspective now guides a bold new chapter in Houston’s transit evolution: METRONow—a sweeping action plan built on four pillars: safety, cleanliness, reliability, and accessibility. “We are committed to shifting from a transit-dependent system to one that’s people-powered and choice-driven,” says Brock.

METRONow in Motion: Progress You Can See and Feel Since launching METRONow, progress has been visible and measurable. Thanks to the appointment of Police Chief Ban Tien and interagency collaboration, METRO’s Police Department is now fully staffed—marking a major milestone. Two new community satellite substations are also set to open this summer, positioning officers closer to neighborhoods they serve. On the cleanliness front, METRO has tripled cleaning frequency at high-traffic stops and transit centers, dedicating $2.4 million to a visibly fresher, more welcoming environment. And look forward to METRO street sweepers coming soon! And reliability? With 46 of 350 new buses already received, plus the reopening of the Kashmere Facility and early launch of the Missouri City Park & Ride, METRO is delivering on its promise of punctuality and performance.

The Community Connector: Microtransit, Major Impact METRO’s Community Connector—a pioneering microtransit service using electric vehicles—now bridges gaps in the Heights, Second Ward, Third Ward, and Downtown. “We’re making it easier for people to reach bus stops, grocery stores, and doctor appointments,” says Brock. “One senior gentleman told us he finally bought frozen groceries again—because he could now get home in time before they melted. Now that’s impact!” Stories like his are reshaping how underserved communities interact with transit—and they’re the heartbeat of METRONow’s people-first mission.

Route 500: Houston’s Global Welcome Mat In anticipation of the 2026 World Cup and World Baseball Classic, METRO launched Route 500, linking Downtown Houston with Bush Intercontinental Airport for just $4.50 each way. “Travelers from around the world will expect first-class transit access,” Brock affirms. “We’re proud to deliver that—affordably, reliably, and sustainably.”

Revitalizing Gulfton: $300 Million in Equity-Driven Investment Gulfton, one of Houston’s most vibrant yet transit-dependent neighborhoods, is the focus of a $300 million investment. Working alongside Mayor John Whitmire and Commissioner Lesley Briones, METRO is restoring High Star Drive service, improving shade-covered bus stops, and coordinating safety initiatives. “These enhancements aren’t just cosmetic,” says Brock. “They are lifelines to education, healthcare, and jobs.”

Housing the Unhoused: A $10 Million Commitment METRO has pledged $10 million to Mayor Whitmire’s homelessness initiative, emphasizing transit’s role in human dignity. “Our job is to transport people,” Brock says. “But when we meet them where they are—with compassion and partnerships—we restore more than mobility. We restore hope.”

Westheimer Redesign: A Roadmap for Efficiency Through the Westheimer Improvement Project, METRO and the City of Houston are repaving one of the city’s most iconic corridors. The goal: smoother commutes, safer sidewalks, and fewer bus breakdowns. “It’s about maximizing taxpayer dollars while minimizing disruption,” Brock explains.

Environmental Innovation: Driving Toward Zero Emissions Brock’s environmental commitment runs deep. METRO has introduced 20 electric buses, with hundreds more low-emission vehicles on the way. The Community Connector’s quiet, all-electric vehicles and redesigned cooling shelters show METRO’s holistic sustainability vision.

Safety First: Chief Ban Tien’s Mission-Ready Approach With $7 million in new security funding and strong leadership from Chief Tien, METRO has fast-tracked a safer experience systemwide. Tien’s priorities? Full staffing, modern tools, and community trust. “He’s hiring talent, raising pay, and leading with purpose,” Brock affirms. “We’ve never been more ready.”

Listening Louder: Building Trust with Every Ride “METRONow isn’t just a campaign,” Brock says. “It’s a commitment.” Through active engagement and open dialogue, METRO is listening to Houston’s heartbeat—and responding in real time. “When our riders feel safe, respected, and heard, they’ll choose METRO,” Brock concludes. “And that choice builds a better Houston for everyone.”

For more info, visit ridemetro.org.

