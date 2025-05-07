Florida deputies looking for naked man caught on camera roaming around neighborhood

By Muhammad Abdul Qawee

SAINT JAMES CITY, Florida (WBBH) — Residents in a Saint James City neighborhood are tired of seeing a naked man roam around their neighborhood at night.

People said he’s been doing it for several weeks, and more cameras are catching him.

“He’s been around a lot, really a lot a lot of videos,” Stephanie Ogden told Gulf Coast News.

She isn’t kidding, neighbors sent Gulf Coast News several videos of the man roaming around. Doing different stuff, from riding a bike, trying to open doors, and walking in people’s backyards.

Seasonal residents from up north also captured him on video with their cameras.

“I believe there’s something mentally going on,” said Jackie Stanaland.

Neighbors believe it’s the same man who Lee County deputies arrested in Iona back in November.

“I think just from looking at the pictures, there’s probably a good chance it’s the same guy,” said Ogden.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office sent Gulf Coast News a statement regarding this issue:

Detectives from our 3rd and 6th Precincts, along with analysts from the Real Time Intelligence Center, are currently investigating all leads into this incident and as always, will leave no stone unturned. 6th Precinct deputies have increased patrols in the area and will continue to do so. We urge anyone who sees suspicious activity to see it, say it, and make the call.

Neighbors who don’t usually lock their doors are doing so now, so the man won’t try to walk inside.

