Country musician Joshua Ray Walker overcomes cancer scare thanks to breakthrough technology in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — Rising country artist Joshua Ray Walker is returning to the stage in Denton, Texas this week with more than just a guitar in hand—he’s carrying a powerful story of survival and resilience.

The singer, known for his powerhouse vocals and larger-than-life presence, recently faced a serious health scare that could have derailed his career. While on the road to a major milestone—an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!—Walker received devastating news: he had colon cancer.

“And on the way to Kimmel,” Walker recalled, “I found out that the mass was cancerous and I would have to have surgery and likely chemotherapy.”

Following surgery, doctors discovered a place on his lung that needed to be examined. But before that could happen, his thoracic surgeon required detailed imaging—aa PET scan mapping of his lungs. That’s where Walker hit a roadblock.

Most PET scanners max out at a weight limit of around 350 pounds. For Walker, that meant accessible imaging simply didn’t exist in his home state of Texas.

“As we continued to search, there was nothing in my Metroplex or my region of Texas—or in the state of Texas,” he said.

The answer came from Louisiana. At the Center for Molecular Imaging and Therapy (CMIT) in Shreveport, Walker found a breakthrough. The facility had recently acquired advanced scanning technology designed specifically to accommodate larger patients—a rarity across the country.

“I just started looking at manufacturers that made the largest accommodating scanners,” said Walker.

“This is a new frontier for us and for the molecular imaging community. Patients of that size simply couldn’t be accommodated by the scanners that were available. This changes that,” Stephen Lokitz, PhD, the Executive Director of CMIT, said.

Lokitz emphasizes how critical this advancement is for equitable care. “We’re not just improving access—we’re redefining it.”

Walker also credits the CMIT team for advocating on his behalf.

“I think they spent hours on the phone making sure the insurance company was aware of why I needed the scan,” he said. “They contacted my care team directly, arranged meetings, and got it pushed through in time. Thanks to those scans—and others—we’ve concluded that, right now, they don’t think there’s any cancer.”

However, Walker still has a long road ahead. He’ll need to remain cancer-free for another five years before doctors can officially declare him in remission.

In the meantime, Walker is embracing each moment. He’s been candidly sharing his cancer journey on social media ever since he was forced to put his touring schedule on hold a year and a half ago. Now that he’s been declared cancer-free for now, he’s ready to return to what he loves most.

He’s looking forward to Thursday night’s concert—a powerful symbol of survival and a fresh start.

To find out more about CMIT, information can be found here, or by calling (318) 716-4000.

