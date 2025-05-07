Chief Justice John Roberts stresses judicial independence amid tensions with Trump

By John Fritze, CNN

(CNN) — Chief Justice John Roberts stressed the importance of judicial independence during public remarks Wednesday, noting that the judiciary’s role as a co-equal branch of government is central to the nation’s political system.

“The judiciary is a coequal branch of government, separate from the others with the authority to interpret the Constitution as law, and strike down, obviously, acts of Congress or acts of the president,” Roberts said at an event in his native Buffalo, New York.

The judiciary’s role, Roberts added, is to “decide cases but, in the course of that, check the excesses of Congress or the executive.”

That work, Roberts said, “does require a degree of independence.”

Roberts did not mention President Donald Trump by name, nor did he directly discuss the tension between the executive and judicial branches that have arisen since the president took office in January. Asked about calls by Trump and some of his allies to impeach judges who rule against his administration, Roberts noted that he had issued a statement on that issue earlier this year.

“Impeachment is not how you register disagreement with decisions,” Roberts said.

Roberts delivered a rare rebuke to the president in March, issuing the statement in response to calls at the time to impeach judges.

“For more than two centuries, it has been established that impeachment is not an appropriate response to disagreement concerning a judicial decision,” Roberts said then. “The normal appellate review process exists for that purpose.”

In recent public remarks, Trump has been more careful to specifically vow to honor future Supreme Court rulings. But in a number of high-profile cases – including one involving a Maryland man mistakenly deported to El Salvador – the administration has interpreted any ambiguity to its advantage.

