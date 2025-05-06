Wet weather driving tips from Colorado State Troopers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - With this week's rain and snow showers, Colorado State Troopers want drivers to check that their windshield wipers and taillights are in proper working order.

“If your wipers are skipping, smearing, or just not clearing the windshield like they used to, it's time for you to replace them," says Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol.

Drivers should avoid standing water due to the risk of hydroplaning, but here's what Colorado State Patrol says to do in case of hydroplaning.

Avoid Panic: do not slam on your brakes. Ease Off: lift your foot off the gas pedal to reduce speed. Steer Straight or Gently Turn: jerky movements can induce a skid. Wait for Traction: you can gently brake, but often wheels will regain contact, and you can gently accelerate to return to normal driving.

Furthermore, avoid using cruise control.

“Cruise control doesn’t allow you to adjust to sudden changes in traction and can increase your risk of hydroplaning,” says Col. Packard. “Plus, if you do hydroplane, cruise control can cause your vehicle to accelerate further, worsening the situation.”

Troopers also ask drivers to slow down to improve control and increase following distance, as wet roads can reduce tire traction, which can make it take longer to come to a complete stop.

“If the rain becomes extremely heavy, hail begins, or visibility is poor, pull over to a safe location and wait for the weather to pass,” says Col. Packard. “If you see large puddles and flooding, find another route. Drivers frequently get stranded, not knowing the depth of the water, which can also cause serious damage to your vehicle.”