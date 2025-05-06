Carmyn Robey Robinson Makes History in Manvel: A Bold New Chapter of Leadership Begins

By Burt Levine

May 6, 2025 (Houston Style Magazine) — Manvel, Texas — In a stunning and history-making victory, Carmyn Robey Robinson has shattered barriers and set a powerful new precedent in Brazoria County by becoming the first African American woman ever elected to the Manvel City Council. With a dynamic blend of intellect, grit, and vision, Robinson not only won the race—she doubled voter turnout from the last election cycle, drawing 1,271 voters to the polls and capturing 54% of the vote to unseat the incumbent, Ed Perry. And just like that, a new era begins. “This is about more than just winning a seat,” Robinson said the morning after her victory. “It’s about opening the door for more voices, more families, and more communities to feel seen, heard, and represented. I am deeply honored and thankful to everyone who stood in the rain, the heat, and in long lines—your belief in this campaign made all the difference.” Born in Pearland and raised in the shadow of Houston’s historic Fifth Ward, Carmyn Robey Robinson’s leadership bloodline runs deep. Her great-grandfather, the legendary Don Robey, founded the Bronze Peacock Nightclub and Duke-Peacock Records, helping shape the sound of American music. Now, generations later, Carmyn is shaping the sound of leadership in Manvel—one bold decision at a time. A graduate of Pearland High School’s Class of 2007, Robinson left Texas for Howard University, where she studied computer science engineering and pledged Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. She rose from the halls of Howard to corporate roles at Goldman Sachs and Johnson & Johnson in New York City, but it was a promise she made to her husband, Tim Robinson, that brought her back to Texas. “I told Tim that this is where I want our children to be born. This is where I want them to grow up. Manvel is home.” And she means it. Robinson poured herself into the campaign trail, personally greeting voters from 7 AM to 7 PM daily—through pounding rain, blistering heat, and even moments of racial hostility. Confederate flags and slurs did not shake her commitment. They only ignited her resolve. “A small number of people decided the direction of this city for years. I ran to change that. I ran to remind every neighbor that your voice matters. You deserve leadership that’s responsive, respectful, and reliable,” she said. Her victory is also a reflection of Manvel’s rapid transformation—from a sleepy Texas town of 9,992 in 2010 to a vibrant, multi-ethnic community now home to over 20,000 residents. The 2020 Census captured a snapshot of that diversity: 36.6% white, 26.6% African American, 25.2% Hispanic, and 7.36% Asian. And with that growth comes both opportunity and challenge. “Manvel’s General Fund Budget is approaching $10 million. We have 60 city employees and one of the highest property tax rates in the region,” Robinson explained. “We need bold, forward-thinking leadership that supports small business owners, invests in family-friendly parks, and brings innovation to how we serve our residents.” As an entrepreneur herself, Robinson’s business acumen will be instrumental in helping Manvel manage that growth with equity and foresight. Her passion for food, entertainment, small business, and youth opportunity makes her uniquely equipped to bridge gaps and build consensus. “I want Manvel to be a city that works for everyone—whether you just moved here or your family has been here for generations. We’re building something bigger than a moment. We’re building momentum.” With her hand now on the steering wheel of city governance, Carmyn Robey Robinson is already a beacon of what’s possible when courage meets conviction. For Manvel, the future looks bright—and it’s wearing shades of possibility.

