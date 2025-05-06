A man spent 45 days in jail, accused of trying to abduct a child at Walmart. A judge granted a bond after lawyer shows video

By Chris Boyette, CNN

(CNN) — Mahendra Patel, who is facing attempted kidnapping and other charges after a mother accused him of trying to grab her 2-year-old son from her at a Georgia Walmart, has been granted a $10,000 bond after being held in a Cobb County jail for 45 days.

“I’m going to grant this man a bond. He’s entitled to a bond,” Cobb County Superior Court Judge A. Gregory Poole said in court Tuesday. Patel was released later in the day, his attorney told CNN.

Patel’s lawyer, Ashleigh Merchant, presented her case as to why he should be released by showing the judge a compilation of security footage that she subpoenaed from Walmart and shared with media outlets including CNN. They show the March 18 incident at a Walmart in the city of Acworth, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta.

Merchant said Patel was just trying to make sure the boy didn’t fall from a scooter his mother was riding on with him in her lap.

Patel had the support of numerous people who were in another room at the courthouse, including friends, relatives and neighbors, the attorney told the judge.

The footage is somewhat grainy and Patel’s back obscures part of what is happening.

Prosecutors argued the video shows Patel grabbed the child, he shouldn’t have and he fled after the incident.

Merchant contended Patel did not flee the scene, and that he has strong ties in the community, such as property ownership, a wife and daughters, volunteering at local nonprofits and being a member of organizations such as the Kiwanis Club.

Cobb County Chief Assistant District Attorney Jesse Evans said Patel was previously convicted of a felony for a financial scheme and was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

“I’m not worried about that. I don’t believe he poses a risk to the community,” said Poole. “The evidence from the video, and I won’t comment on what I think the video really shows, as far as guilt or innocence. It’s not my job today. But the facts do show me that he hung around, and I don’t find that he’s a flight risk based upon what I saw in the video,” Poole said.

Caroline Miller, 26, told police Patel asked for help finding Tylenol at the Walmart. She said Patel tried to grab her 2-year-old son from her, but she pulled the child back.

CNN has attempted to reach Miller, who previously has spoken publicly about the incident, for comment. When reached by phone, a family member told CNN that Miller declined to comment.

A grand jury indicted Patel on April 3 on charges of criminal attempt to commit kidnapping, simple assault and simple battery, according to court documents.

Patel, 57, spent his birthday in jail, according to his attorney.

