Skier rescued by Chaffee County crew after dislocating shoulder in backcountry

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – A skier who was injured after a fall is safe, thanks to efforts by the Chaffee County Search and Rescue North (CCSARN) crew.

CCSARN said just before 11 a.m. on Friday, May 2, rescuers received a call about an injured skier on Mt. Columbia who had dislocated their shoulder while skiing uphill.

Rescue teams headed to the mountain, and were able to find and reach the skier by 2:02 p.m.

According to CCSARN, it took several hours to get the injured skier out of the backcountry. The crew was off the mountain before sunset.

"Thanks to the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office for their assistance in this mission! Great teamwork and a positive outcome — thanks to everyone involved!" CCSARN wrote in a Facebook post on May 5.

