Pueblo police ask for help locating vehicle linked to assault investigation

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – Pueblo police are asking for the community's help in locating a vehicle they say is tied to an assault that happened in April.

According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), the assault happened near the intersection of East 12th Street and North Kingston Avenue on April 2, at around 7:55 p.m.

If you know anything about this vehicle or the assault at hand, PPD asks that you contact Detective Danelle Romero at 719-601-7820 or Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 (STOP). You can also submit a tip online at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.

