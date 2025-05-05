Skip to Content
Over 2,600 without power after outage in Bear Creek area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) reports that an electrical outage on the west side of the city has left more than 2,600 customers without power.

According to CSU, the outage, which is impacting neighborhoods near Bear Creek Regional Park, began just after 6 p.m. on Monday, May 5.

CSU says they are aware of the outage and are assigning a crew to restore the power. They expect power to return to the area at around 9:58 p.m.

This is a developing story and may be updated as we learn more.

