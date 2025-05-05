Met Gala 2025: The best looks from the red carpet

By Oscar Holland, Kristen Rogers, Stephy Chung, Nick Remsen; Photo editor: Jennifer Arnow, CNN

(CNN) — Stars are now arriving at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art for the Met Gala — the red-carpet event many of them will have saved their boldest and most theatrical looks for.

This is the fashion industry’s biggest night out. With a guest list of around 450 attendees, it is also singularly exclusive.

Leading designers, stylists and models are among those expected to ascend the Met’s iconic stairs. But the annual fundraiser also brings together tastemakers from across sports, arts and the entertainment worlds. Look no further than this year’s diverse co-chairs (Louis Vuitton men’s creative director Pharrell Williams, rapper A$AP Rocky, F1 driver Lewis Hamilton and actor Colman Domingo) for proof of the gala’s place in contemporary culture.

This year’s hotly anticipated dress code, “Tailored for You,” was inspired by the Costume Institute’s accompanying exhibition “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” which explores the history of Black style and dandyism.

The Met says its annual theme is designed to “both provide guidance and invite creative interpretation.” As such, fashion-watchers will not only expect plenty of nods to suiting and menswear but also tributes to Black fashion icons, designers and dandies dating back to the 18th century.

“The theme this year is not only timely but also speaks to our rich culture that should always be widely celebrated,” said R&B star Usher, a member of the event’s host committee, in a Met press release.

