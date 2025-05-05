Colorado Springs man arrested after threatening drivers with handgun during ‘road rage’ situation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – A Colorado Springs man is in custody after police say he threatened other drivers with a handgun during a road rage situation on the east side of the city.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), on Monday, May 5 at around 12:26 p.m., the department received a call from the victim of a road rage situation near Platte Avenue and Arrawanna Street. The individual claimed that a man had exited his vehicle and threatened them with a handgun.

The victim was able to provide a description of the man's vehicle and his license plate number – which helped police track the vehicle down and pull over the driver just 20 minutes later near the intersection of Fountain and Murray Boulevard.

Police said the driver, identified as 25-year-old Kyle Harvey, was detained, and a handgun was recovered from the vehicle.

