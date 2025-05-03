Woman seeks justice after mail carrier’s fatal interaction with her dog

By Brady Halbleib

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — A Sacramento woman is seeking justice after a mail carrier’s decision to throw a rock at her dog’s head led to its death.

Ring doorbell video from April 2 shows the moments before a female U.S. postal worker throws a rock at Yorkie schnauzer mix, Baby Bones.

In the video, Baby Bones is seen and heard barking at the woman, who is seen trying to put her bag between herself and the dog. But before the mail carrier leaves, she is seen picking up what appears to be a rock from the yard and then throwing it towards the dog.

Baby Bones is heard yelping before running back inside.

“He just came back looking kind of weird, so we didn’t know what happened,” said Aranza Gutierrez, the owner of Baby Bones. “So, we took him to the vet.”

It was then that Gutierrez learned that Baby Bones suffered a fractured skull. The injury was so bad that Baby Bones had to be put down.

She and her mom went back to look at the Ring doorbell camera to find out what happened.

“I can’t really get over this. It’s something hard for me to accept because it was just something so random,” Gutierrez said. “Such a horrible way for him to have gone out. It just didn’t have to have happened like that.”

Now, Aranza wants justice and for USPS to hold this employee accountable.

According to a 2023 USPS report, Sacramento ranks 16th in the country for the number of dog attacks on mail carriers.

Carriers are equipped with repellent spray, a whistle, and sometimes even safety satchels or poles to defend themselves. They’re also trained in using their satchel as a shield and how to retreat safely if a dog attacks.

“He was a barker, yeah, but not anything so insane enough to grab a rock and throw it at his head,” Gutierrez said.

USPS said in a statement:

“We are currently reviewing this incident and will take appropriate action based on the results of the investigation to ensure alignment with our commitment to integrity and professionalism.”

Gutierrez said she doesn’t know who the mail carrier is, and she also says she hasn’t seen her on that route since the incident. She says she has also filed an animal cruelty report with the city.

“I just want something to happen,” she said. “I just want my story to be heard.”

