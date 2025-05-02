Woman wanted after ‘trashing’ Taco Bell restaurant, deputies say

By Stephanie Moore

INDIAN LAND, South Carolina (WYFF) — A woman is wanted in South Carolina after authorities said she was caught on video “trashing” a Taco Bell restaurant.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday night, at the restaurant on Charlotte Highway in Indian Land, employees refused service to a customer in the drive-thru.

They said shortly after that, a woman came into the store yelling and cursing at employees.

She tipped over a tea canister and threw straws, napkins, and condiments around inside and tossed chairs in the seating area, according to deputies.

Authorities said the woman left and got into the passenger side of a blue 2019 Ford F-150 pickup and then tossed a ceramic coffee cup apparently containing liquor and a Taco Bell cup at an employee.

No customers or employees were injured. The incident was partially captured on the employee’s cell phone.

“We intend to identify and locate this woman so we can deal with her behavior at Taco Bell,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “What she did was totally inappropriate and totally unnecessary, and we will take appropriate enforcement action. “

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 and select Option 4.

