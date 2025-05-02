Valley Village man arrested after allegedly using social media to prey on underage girls

By Julie Sharp

Click here for updates on this story

Valley Village (KCAL, KCBS) — A 30-year-old Valley Village man faces multiple felony charges after he was arrested and booked on charges of child endangerment and possession of nitrous oxide.

In a joint investigation, Homeland Security Investigations Los Angeles and the Burbank Police Department say there may be more victims of Ivan Hernandez, who allegedly used various Instagram profiles to contact minors.

According to police, Hernandez provided nitrous oxide, marijuana, and alcohol to underage girls in exchange for sexual acts. He is also believed to have recorded these encounters on his cell phone.

As police responded to a call for service and suspected drug activity, they found Hernandez in his vehicle with an underage girl. He was arrested and booked on March 23.

He has been charged with three counts of unlawful sex with a minor under 16, two counts of arranging to meet with a minor for lewd purposes, and one count each of child endangerment, oral copulation of a minor under 16, lewd or lascivious acts with a minor 14 or 15 years old, and possession of child sexual abuse material.

Detectives say Hernandez allegedly used the following Instagram profiles to make contact with his victims: noznbars, n2ohead, nawzhead818, nozzhead_818, and nozzhead818_.

Hernandez is being held without bail and is awaiting his next court appearance.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.