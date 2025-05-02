Man who won $167.3M on Powerball arrested, accused of kicking Florida officer

By Matthew Keck

PINELLAS COUNTY, Florida (WLKY) — A Kentucky man who won $167.3 million on the Powerball is now behind bars in Florida.

James Farthing, of Georgetown, Kentucky, cashed his $167.3 million prize on Monday, and said he would be splitting the winnings with his mother.

According to arrest records out of Pinellas County, Florida, Farthing was arrested on Tuesday for punching a police officer in the face.

Records say that an officer was trying to break up a fight between Farthing and another person at a hotel when Farthing kicked the officer in the face. The officer said his body camera footage shows Farthing intentionally kicking him.

When the officer was trying to arrest Farthing, he refused to comply and tried to run away, according to court records.

Farthing was eventually taken into custody by police.

He is charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, which is a felony, along with resisting an officer without violence, and battery.

He was in court on Thursday, where his motion to withdraw his public defender as counsel was granted.

