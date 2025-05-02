Man and woman charged after child tests positive for fentanyl

By Nick Sloan

ODESSA, Missouri (KMBC) — An Odessa man and woman are facing criminal charges after their 9-year-old child tested positive for fentanyl, amphetamines and nicotine in February, according to Lafayette County court documents.

William Ellingworth and Krystal Harris are each charged in connection with the incident.

Prosecutors allege the pair failed to provide a safe living environment for their children, allowed access to illegal drugs and kept the children in unsanitary, unfit conditions.

Emergency crews were called around 8:41 p.m. Feb. 19 to a home on South Fifth Street for a report that the child was not breathing.

The child was stabilized by Odessa Fire Protection District personnel and given Narcan, which had a positive effect, before being transported to a hospital.

Hospital staff later confirmed the child had fentanyl in his system.

While the source of the amphetamines was initially unclear, medical personnel said neither fentanyl nor nicotine was administered during emergency care.

The child told investigators he had been in his parents’ bedroom watching a movie before getting sick in the bathroom.

Police described the home as in “extremely poor” condition, cluttered with trash, rotting food, foul odors and bugs.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol crime lab confirmed the presence of fentanyl and cocaine in substances recovered from the home.

