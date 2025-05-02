Denver School of Science and Technology celebrates as 100% of graduates continue education

By Jasmine Arenas, Christa Swanson

DENVER, Colorado (KCNC) — The graduating class of the Denver School of Science and Technology has a lot to brag about. They’re getting ready to change the future as 100% of the class goes on to continue their education.

Even with FAFSA delays and a tough economy, DSST students earned over $24 million in scholarships.

Inside the Denver Coliseum Thursday, more than 700 students stepped up to the mic and announced their postgraduate plans. Nella García Urban, CEO of DSST, said it’s a chance to celebrate their hard work. “They’ve been seeing themselves there for six years. There’s a defining moment that happens for them when they’re like, ‘Wow, that could be me one day,’ and I think that gives them the confidence to tell everyone where they’re going.”

For students like Fortunate Madueke, this is a dream come true. “I’m so excited I feel like I can cry. I am so proud of myself.” The Nigerian-American senior is headed to Rice University on a full ride. She said her mother is very proud of her.

Fortunate credits her success partly to DSST.

Now, she aims to study neuroscience and become a dermatologist. After experiencing a misdiagnosis for a skin condition, she empathized with the need for more Black dermatologists. Fortunate said that Black women often don’t get the dermatological care they need because of their skin tone.

“We are seen for our skin color, but then when we actually need things, we are often ignored,” she explained.

An article by several dermatology specialists highlighted the racial disparities in dermatologic care. Dr. Shanthi Narla with St. Luke’s University Health Network said diseases present differently on different skin tones, and nearly half of dermatologists don’t feel their training is sufficient to diagnose skin diseases in patients with varying skin tones.

She also explained that some disorders disproportionately affect patients with certain skin tones, but their treatment is limited, and medical studies often don’t include those patients.

The American Academy of Dermatology announced a three-year plan to address those disparities in 2021, aiming to improve education and treatment methods and create more comprehensive research. They also stressed the need for more medical professionals of diverse backgrounds who can understand the challenges their patients face.

Only one out of 10 STEM professionals identify as a person of color, said Urban. She said the school harnesses the power of diversity to put students on a different life trajectory, encouraging them to become leaders of the future. Leaders like Fortunate.

“There are only 3% Black dermatologists,” said Fortunate. “And that’s why I wanna go to Rice University, study neuroscience, and be on the pre-med track to become a dermatologist.”

