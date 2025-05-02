7 people dead following fiery crash

By Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

ISLAND PARK, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — Seven people are dead following a fiery crash Thursday evening on U.S. Highway 20 near Henrys Lake in Island Park.

Emergency crews were called to the scene near milepost 399 around 7:15 p.m. for a report of a collision involving a Dodge Ram pickup truck and a Mercedes passenger van, according to an Idaho State Police news release. Both vehicles caught fire after the crash.

The van was reportedly transporting a tour group of 14 people, according to Idaho State Police. Six people in the van died and the driver of the pickup truck also perished.

A medical helicopter, ambulances and other first responders assisted at the scene.

U.S. 20 remains closed in both directions as an investigation is underway. The Idaho Transportation Department is assisting with traffic control until the highway is cleared. ISP says there is no expected timeline for its opening.

The Fremont County Coroner’s Office will release the names of the deceased after family members have been notified. The coroner will also determine the cause and manner of each death.

