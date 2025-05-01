Red flags on Roblox: Florida teen convinced kids to send sexual content on game, deputies say

By Spencer Tracy

MARION COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — A 17-year-old in Marion County has been arrested after being accused of making kids send him sexual content.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says Christian Scribben met these kids on one of the biggest and most popular online gaming sites called Roblox.

“It’s disturbing to know that someone would exploit children on a game that is designed for children; it is eye-opening that nowhere on the internet is safe,” said Zachary Moore, the Public Information Officer for the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies believe there are more victims out there.

On Feb. 28, MCSO received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) that a user in Marion County was directing children to molest their younger siblings and produce child sexual abuse material on the video game Roblox.

“He was doing something, a very heinous crime, it’s just a disgusting case, and we are very glad he’s in our jail,” Moore said.

Deputies say the 17-year-old also admitted to lying about his age to appear more “acceptable” to young children and admitted that he would contact four to five children every day for the past year.

This is something that cybersecurity experts want parents to look out for as well.

“These games are not perfect in any means, and there can be some dangerous content that can be shown to your kids. So, that’s why you should check the games your kids play,” Yasin Yilmaz, an Associate Professor University of South Florida, Tampa.

This situation is putting parents in Central Florida on high alert.

“You have those bad people out there who want to take advantage, and our kids don’t have enough life experience to know that they should stay away from those people,” said Kristina Newham, a parent.

“It is important to not be naive and to just be aware of what your child is doing on social media at all times, said Lashaunda Stallworth, a parent.

Scribben is facing multiple charges, including directing a sexual performance by a child, utilizing a computer to solicit a child while misrepresenting age, and unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

“He says he has been doing this for a while now, and he told Detective Osthed that he was planning on stopping once he turned 18. However, that is not realistic, he was doing something that is a very heinous crime,” said Moore.

Scribben was originally placed under arrest on April 16, 2025, and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ). He has now been charged as an adult and is in the Marion County Jail, where he is held without bond.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Osthed at (352) 351-4710.

