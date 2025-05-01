Police: Carjacking suspect forced victim to ‘drive recklessly’ through Colorado Springs before crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Colorado Springs police are sharing details of a carjacking earlier this month after arresting a suspect they say forced a person to drive recklessly through the city before crashing into another vehicle.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), 40-year-old Charles Jackson was arrested on Wednesday, April 30 in connection to a carjacking earlier in April.

Investigators say that Jackson carjacked a vehicle and forced a victim to drive recklessly at high speeds on I-25 and through parts of Colorado Springs. The car came to a stop when it crashed into another car near Northgate Road.

After the crash, Jackson ran into a nearby neighborhood, where he entered someone's unlocked home. Police say he was then picked up by an "associate" before he could be taken into custody.

On April 30, detectives were able to identify a possible address for Jackson and obtain a search warrant for the property.

CSPD said the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team assisted in executing the warrant – and they found Jackson inside the residence.

Jackson was arrested without incident and booked into the El Paso County Jail following an interview at the Police Operations Center, CSPD said.

