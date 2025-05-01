Naked man arrested on burglary, trespassing charges after police find him in resident’s hot tub

By Michael Cusanelli

SARANAC LAKE, New York (WPTZ) — The Saranac Lake Police Department said they arrested a man on multiple charges after officers found him naked in a resident’s hot tub.

Police were called to a home on Ampersand Avenue on Wednesday after a resident reported a man had broken into a building to access a hot tub.

Police found 28-year-old Achilles Reinhardt, of Phoenix, at the scene and determined that he had entered a fenced-in backyard before accessing a secure building to get to the hot tub. Investigators also learned he had stolen an e-bike from the Village of Saranac Lake.

He was arrested on charges of burglary, criminal mischief, grand larceny, criminal trespass, and criminal possession of stolen property. He appeared before a judge and was then sent to the Franklin County Jail.

Police said Reinhardt had recently been released from the Clinton Correctional Facility after serving a sentence for criminal contempt.

