City underwater after more than 5 inches of rain in 24 hours

By Stef Manchen

SKIATOOK, Oklahoma (KJRH) — Days on end of relentless rain has Skiatook underwater.

The Mesonet weather station in town measured about five and a half inches of rainfall in a 24 hour period from April 29 to April 30.

Lori Baker moved to Skiatook in 1994 and said it seems like they’re dealing with some kind of flooding about every three years.

“This is actually more minor to me compared to some of the things we’ve dealt with,” she said. “They had these roads tore up one year and the water, that was the hundred year flood, that was so bad. I mean we weren’t expecting that and we had motorcycles and cars and boats that we had to move so this one’s minor compared to that one.”

Although not as severe, this one still caught her by surprise.

“The rains been off and on for a couple weeks, but there was enough break in between that we didn’t really worry about it,” she said. “This for some reason it just came up quick. We weren’t even ready for this.”

Not ready, but still on guard.

Baker said years of dealing with Oklahoma’s extreme weather have her always thinking about an evacuation plan.

“As long as we’re okay and nobody gets hurt, it is what it is. I mean, you can’t change Mother Nature,” said Baker.

She lives near John Zink Park, which looks more like a lake thanks to the heavy rain. Some residents were using canoes and paddle boats to get around the flooded roads.

Most roads in and out of Skiatook are closed, with the pavement barely visible due to the high water levels.

While it may be a longer route to and from your destination, Skiatook Fire Chief Jim Annas said the barricades are there for a reason, having already had to deal with one rescue mission.

“We had an individual who drove around the county gentleman that was blocking the road on 136st street and he got stuck in the road,” said Chief Annas. “We had to send our squad six down there and two rescuers, and they just brought him out. He’s okay.”

With more chances for showers and storms in the days to come, Annas said he is worried about the potential for more flood issues.

His message to residents, more than anything, is to be cautious when driving around town.

“Be careful because there are spots in the roadways that are low points that you can run into six inches of water,” said Chief Annas. “If you don’t have to go out today, probably best to stay home.

