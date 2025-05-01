Body camera video shows California deputies pull driver from burning vehicle

By Lindsay Weber

PATTERSON, California (KCRA) — Body camera footage released on Wednesday shows Patterson deputies pull a driver from a crashed, burning vehicle.

The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said deputies from Patterson Police Services responded to the crash on April 20 around 2:15 a.m. near the intersection of Jennings Road and West Main Street.

Officials said the deputies arrived to find the vehicle had left the roadway and was engulfed in flames.

The body camera footage shows one of the deputies, Deputy Cummings, running to put out the flames with a fire extinguisher, before he spots the driver lying face down in the passenger seat.

Deputy Cummings is able to pull the driver from the car before another deputy arrives to help pull the driver even further from the fiery car.

The sheriff’s office said preliminary investigation indicates that the driver was traveling south on Jennings Road and failed to stop at the stop sign at West Main Street, causing them to crash into the field before the vehicle ignited.

Officials said the driver showed signs of alcohol impairment. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

The sheriff’s office said the deputies’ actions saved the driver’s life.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

