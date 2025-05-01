Arrest in Florida reveals love link, ﻿conspiracy between man and Wisconsin school shooter

By Mariana La Roche & James Stratton

MILWAUKEE (WISN) — The arrest of a 22-year-old Florida man has revealed details about December’s Abundant Life Christian School shooting in Madison, including the shooter’s manifesto and extensive online communications before the attack.

Federal investigators in Florida got a tip that Damien Blade Allen, a 22-year-old from Loxahatchee, Florida, was planning an attack and impersonating a sheriff’s deputy.

The investigation revealed Allen communicated extensively with Natalie Rupnow via TikTok and other social media platforms for months before the Dec. 17 Madison school shooting.

In these exchanges, Allen allegedly discussed tactical gear, firearms, and plans for violent acts. Authorities noted that Allen and Rupnow shared messages that glorified violence, with Allen describing his “loadout” and Rupnow expressing her own violent intentions.

An affidavit filed in Palm Beach County, Florida, states it’s “… clear that Allen unequivocally makes written threats to conduct mass shootings at 7 different locations.”

That same document details a TikTok exchange between Rupnow and Allen that suggests the pair were in a romantic relationship. On June 7, 2024, Allen stated, “We go down together.” Rupnow replies, “Correct,” followed by “I love you.” Allen stated, “I love you more.” Authorities say that the exchange shows the two conspired to commit mass shootings.

Court documents show Rupnow said she manipulated her father into purchasing firearms. Investigators also found documents in her bedroom dated October 2023, containing drawings of firearms with notes including “bullets aim at everyone” and “all planned out, just need his guns.”

Her father told investigators that Rupnow had developed an interest in shooting approximately two years earlier after visiting a friend’s farm, and she had repeatedly asked to visit shooting ranges since that time, according to police records.

Search warrants also revealed a six-page manifesto titled “War Against Humanity.” The manifesto, found in Rupnow’s bedroom, contained racist ideology, derogatory language toward Black people, and detailed research on previous mass shooters.

Rupnow discussed targeting a Black church near her home in messages with Allen, records show. “I wanted to do a black church that was near me but yk,” she wrote in a May 2024 message.

Hours before the school shooting, she posted a lengthy message criticizing other mass shooters, using antisemitic language and slurs while discussing the Jewish heritage of previous attackers.

One section of the manifesto titled “Terror of shooters and the right from wrong” praised violent attackers, including a Turkish mass stabbing suspect described as “an Ultimate saint.”

FBI investigators discovered communications between Rupnow and Allen discussed targets, while Allen allegedly detailed his tactical gear and plans for multiple shooting locations.

The investigation revealed that Rupnow had been active in online forums discussing mass shooters and maintained contact with Allen until shortly before the attack that killed a teacher and a student, injuring six others.

Allen is further accused of impersonating a Palm Beach County sheriff’s deputy. Posts on his social media accounts allegedly showed him wearing an authentic PBSO uniform, complete with a badge, name tag, and other official gear. Authorities confirmed Allen is not affiliated with the sheriff’s office.

Additionally, Allen operated an online business, “Mil-Shop,” which advertised firearms without evidence of a required federal firearms license.

Rupnow was also in contact with another man in Carlsbad, CA, according to court records, who also planned to carry out an attack.

At a Monday court hearing, San Diego police Detective Justin Wallace testified Alexander Paffendorf told Rupnow which types of weapons he thought would be best to use in a mass shooting. He also suggested using a fertilizer bomb, or a bomb that could be remotely activated by a cellphone, City News Service reported.

Court documents state that Paffendorf admitted to FBI agents that he “told Rupnow that he would arm himself with explosives and a gun and that he would target a government building.”

City News Service reported that Paffendorf told Wallace he discussed the subjects with Rupnow in hopes of pursuing a romantic relationship with her, according to the detective.

Paffendorf previously apologized for his actions. He has not been charged with a crime, but a civil court judge enforced a 3-year gun violence restraining order against him.

Madison police declined to comment on this story.

