Tri-State couple creates athleisure brand, nonprofit to help human trafficking victims

By Krizia Williams

CINCINNATI (WCPO) — A Cincinnati-based brand is working to stop human trafficking both locally and thousands of miles away.

April and Ryan Berg founded the athleisure brand Aruna, and its nonprofit counterpart Aruna Project, after a trip to Mumbai, India.

“We were forever changed,” April said.

The couple said that while in Mumbai for a work trip, they saw something so disturbing it became their inspiration for what they believe is their life’s calling.

“In a two-square-mile area, it’s estimated 15,000 to 20,000 sex slaves exist in that small area,” April said. “We had never seen slavery face to face like that.”

April said they spoke to families and businesses, gauging what they could do to help those in need.

“We saw it and we knew we had to do something. To me, they’re worth fighting for,” April said.

The two created Aruna to breathe new life into trafficking victims, providing them with a job, trauma care and housing.

The company started with drawstring bags. Now, they make totes, belt bags, backpacks and more. Each product, made by women who have been freed, carries a special significance.

“In each of the bags, the liner has the names of the artisans that are freed and employed with us so that those purchasing a product know you’re a part of a freedom story,” April said.

The couple said Aruna has helped free and employ over 160 women between India and the Tri-State. The goal is to “create lifelong freedom,” helping those freed create better lives for themselves and their families.

Ryan said the money their nonprofit raised has a dramatic impact on that part of India.

“We’ve been able to see over 86% decrease in those trafficking rates,” Ryan said.

One of their team members in India expressed how this effort provides physical freedom and emotional healing.

“There is a hope, and healing is possible,” she said.

April said each survivor’s story holds a power like none other, and with each piece of fabric, the brand’s mission and the victim’s path to a brighter future shine through.

“I want to be their voice and they each deserve a chance and hope and their own voices to come back,” April said.

More information on the brand can be found on this website. Aruna will also be at the Flying Pig Expo for those looking to donate or purchase products.

