Fan hospitalized after scary fall from outfield wall during Cubs and Pirates game

By Homero De la Fuente, CNN

(CNN) — A fan attending the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs game on Wednesday night fell from the 21-foot right field wall and onto the field at PNC Park in Pittsburgh.

“Tonight, during the seventh inning of the game at PNC Park, an adult male fell from the right field bleachers onto the field of play,” the Pirates said in a statement.

“Pittsburgh EMS, as well as the Pirates and Cubs athletic training teams and other PNC Park personnel reacted and responded immediately and administered care. He was transported to Allegheny General Hospital. No further information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his family.”

Play was stopped as medical staff attended to the fan before eventually carting him off the field.

The incident occurred after Pirates’ Andrew McCutchen knocked in two runs on a double to give the team a 4-3 lead. Players immediately called for help from the medical staff.

Players from both teams could be seen kneeling down, while others put their hands on their heads in concern for the injured fan.

“Truly hate what happened tonight,” McCutchen said in a statement on X. “Can’t help but think about that guy, his family and friends. I pray tonight for him. Let us think about his loved ones and hug our families a little tighter tonight. I hope he pulls thru. May God Bless you all. Good night”

Wednesday night’s incident marks the latest in fan accidents at stadiums.

A Pittsburgh Steelers fan died in 2022 after falling from an escalator at the team’s Acrisure Stadium following a game against the New York Jets.

In 2015, Gregory Murrey, 60, of Alpharetta, Georgia, tumbled out of the stands during an Atlanta Braves game against the New York Yankees. He later died from the fall.

In 2011, a 39-year-old man fell to his death while trying to catch a ball at a Texas Rangers game. He stuck out his glove and reached for the ball, but lost his balance and flipped over the railing of the outfield seats, crashing headfirst into a scoreboard.

That same year, a man trying to slide down a railing at Coors Field at a Colorado Rockies game fell and died. An autopsy later found marijuana in his system, as well as a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit for driving.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

This is a developing story and will be updated.