Colorado airport being used by Coast Guard to transport ICE detainees to Texas, California for deportation

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) – An airport near Denver is being used by the U.S. Coast Guard to transport Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainees to Texas and California for deportation, our Denver news affiliate 9NEWS has confirmed.

According to 9NEWS, at least three large U.S. Coast Guard cargo planes were spotted at Centennial airport in Englewood last Thursday, Friday and Monday.

In a statement to our Denver affiliates, the Coast Guard confirmed the aircrafts were being used to transport individuals in custody.

"These flights were conducted in support of a Department of Homeland Security led operation," the Coast Guard's statement read in part. "National transport of aliens to designated locations, where the Department of Defense will transport the aliens internationally."

Witnesses reported to 9NEWS that detainees, wearing handcuffs and ankle restraints, were arriving to a tarmac at Centennial Airport via bus before being loaded onto planes by ICE agents.

Many details into the operation are still unclear – such as if the detainees had come from Colorado or been taken to the state specifically for the flights. or the total number of passengers being transported. KRDO13 has reached out to both the U.S. Coast Guard and ICE for clarification.

