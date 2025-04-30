California to file lawsuit over AmeriCorps dismantling effort

By Sirisha Dinavahi

4/30/25 (LAPost.com) — Gov. Gavin Newsom announced California will file a lawsuit against the federal government following notification that the state’s AmeriCorps grant programs will be terminated as part of the Department of Government Efficiency initiative to dismantle the national service organization.

“The federal government is giving the middle finger to service. We will serve them with a lawsuit,” Newsom said.

Newsom’s office received formal notice from federal officials that funding for AmeriCorps programs in California would end. These programs support volunteer and service efforts throughout the state, including disaster relief, education initiatives, and environmental projects.

Newsom announced plans last week to challenge what he called President Donald Trump’s “illegal action” while simultaneously expanding the California Service Corps program, which he described as already the largest service corps in the nation, exceeding the size of the Peace Corps.

When fires struck Los Angeles earlier this year, AmeriCorps members distributed supplies and supported affected families. State officials expressed concern the agency’s shutdown would hamper similar relief efforts in the future.

California Service Corps has four paid service programs – #CaliforniansForAll College Corps, California Climate Action Corps, Youth Service Corps, and AmeriCorps California. These programs address post-pandemic academic recovery, disaster rebuilding, and workforce development.

According to data from Newsom’s office, federal funding provides more than 50% of support for the California Climate Action Corps and about 5% for College Corps, while the state fully funds the Youth Service Corps.

During the 2023-24 service year, 6,264 AmeriCorps members in California provided 4.39 million hours of service. Their work included tutoring and mentoring 73,833 students, supporting 17,000 foster youth with education and employment assistance, and planting over 39,288 trees.

AmeriCorps members also assisted 26,000 households affected by L.A. fires and prepared 21,000 food boxes for distribution.

