BOLO: Family urgently searching for woman missing out of Trinidad

Sanchez Family
Published 11:04 AM

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KRDO) - The Trinidad Police Department confirms a missing person's report has been filed for a woman out of Trinidad.

According to a flyer made by family, Christina Sanchez went missing on April 19 on Main Street. Family claims she is at-risk as she has schizophrenia and requires medication.

Family says she is likely wearing a boot cast. She is likely also wearing glasses, which might have a broken lens.

Family says she is likely in distress, so if you see her, you should contact the Trinidad Police Department.

Celeste Springer

