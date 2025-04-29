U.S. Postal Service workers collecting canned food in nationwide house-to-house food drive

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - If you are hoping to make a difference in your community, but don't feel like leaving your house, U.S. Postal Service (USPS) letter carriers might have you covered.

On Saturday, May 10, USPS mailmen and mailwomen will be collecting non-perishable food donations, USPS said.

"Over the course of its more than 30-year history, the drive has collected well over 1.9 billion pounds of food," a press release from USPS said.

USPS says the need is dire now, especially coming out of the winter and into spring.

"Our food drive's timing is crucial. Food banks and pantries often receive most of their donations during the winter holiday seasons. By springtime, many pantries are depleted, entering the summer low on supplies at a time when many school breakfast and lunch programs are not available to children in need."

Want to help? All you have to do is leave a bag of non-perishable food out by your mailbox and a letter carrier will come to collect it on May 10.

USPS says residents are encouraged to head to this website to look at the food drive coverage area. If typing in your zip code doesn't return results, they say you should contact your local post office or email communityserviceshq@nalc.org.