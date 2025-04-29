Two Harvard task forces release reports on campus antisemitism and anti-Muslim bias

By Andy Rose and Amanda Musa, CNN

(CNN) — As its legal battle over critical federal money plays out in court, two Harvard University task forces have released a pair of long-awaited internal reports: one on how antisemitism and anti-Israeli bias is handled on campus, and another on anti-Muslim, anti-Arab and anti-Palestinian bias.

The reports released Tuesday afternoon include several broad recommendations and policy changes that would impact Harvard programs, admissions and academic programs.

“Especially disturbing is the reported willingness of some students to treat each other with disdain rather than sympathy, eager to criticize and ostracize, particularly when afforded the anonymity and distance that social media provides,” Harvard President Alan Garber said about the reports in a letter to the campus community.

“Some students reported being pushed by their peers to the periphery of campus life because of who they are or what they believe, eroding our shared sense of community in the process,” Garber added.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

