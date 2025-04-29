Climate report in limbo, new AI app, embracing all things analog: Catch up on the day’s stories

By Daniel Wine, CNN

1️⃣ Left in limbo: The Trump administration has dismissed all the scientists and other authors working on the next authoritative look at how climate change is affecting the US. Experts said they’re concerned this could open the door for an alternative report featuring fringe scientific views.

2️⃣ A day without power: A massive power outage caused chaos and confusion in Spain and Portugal as the lights went out in cities, villages, airports and train stations. An executive called it “one of the weirdest days of my life.” This is what 12 hours of darkness looked like.

3️⃣ Family tragedy: Collier Landry grew suspicious when he heard a scream and awoke to his father saying his mother had left them for a “vacation.” The Ohio boy’s testimony helped convict his dad of murder. Decades later, he’s grappling with a fresh wave of emotions.

4️⃣ Time to shine: Watchmaking requires unwavering patience and a delicate touch, and it can take months or even years to create a single piece. Once considered a dying craft, it’s enjoying a quiet resurgence thanks to Gen Z’s enthusiasm for all things analog.

5️⃣ ‘An impossible task’: Husband-and-wife lung slices? For foreign travelers in China, navigating the culinary scene can be tricky. Here’s why translating Chinese food names into English is so hard.

Watch this

🤩 Natural beauty: Take a look as CNN’s Richard Quest explores Masungi Georeserve, a popular geo-tourism destination in the Philippines. His guides were actor/singer Markki Stroem and conservationist Ann Dumaliang, whose family dedicated their lives to protecting this refuge.

Top headlines

• Lawsuits, executive actions, confirmations and golf trips: Key moments in Trump’s first 100 days

• A ‘p*ssed’ Trump called Jeff Bezos after learning Amazon considered breaking out a tariff charge

• Common household plastics linked to thousands of global deaths from heart disease, study finds

Check this out

🐾 Fossilized footprints: Using 3D imaging, a study revealed evidence of prehistoric fauna from Oregon’s John Day Fossil Beds National Monument, including feline paw prints from a 29 million-year-old volcanic ash layer.

102,000

🌎 That’s how many miles one Colorado family traveled during a year-long trip around the world.

Quiz time

🍫 A pregnancy craving turned Fix chocolate bars into a global sensation. What’s the key ingredient?

﻿A. Caramel

B. Coconut

C. Pistachios

D. Peanut butter

⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Celebrity corner

🎤 A family affair: Beyoncé kicked off her Cowboy Carter tour in Los Angeles with some help from her daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi Carter. The nearly three-hour performance was a celebration of Southern Black culture and freedom of expression.

Good vibes

🏏 He’s not kidding around: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, a 14-year-old professional cricket phenom, just delivered a record-smashing Indian Premier League performance and was named Player of the Match. “It feels like a dream to score a century in the IPL,” he said.

﻿🧠 Quiz answer: C. A viral video of the chocolate bar, which contains pistachios, caused prices to rise and supplies to run short.

