Filipino Canadians mourn after car ramming attack on their community. Here’s what we know

By Jessie Yeung, Lucas Lilieholm and Kathleen Magramo, CNN

(CNN) — Filipino Canadians are mourning an attack on their community, after a car plowed into a crowd at a street festival celebrating Filipino heritage in Vancouver on Saturday night killing at least 11 people, and injuring dozens more.

A 30-year-old male suspect, identified as Kai-Ji Adam Lo, has been charged with eight counts of second-degree murder.

The suspect, who was detained on the scene, had a history of mental health-related interactions with authorities, police said.

Canadian Prime minister Mark Carney met with members of the Filipino community on Sunday, as people gathered to light candles and lay flowers for the victims at a memorial near the scene of the attack.

Here’s what we know so far.

What happened?

Filipinos in south Vancouver had gathered for a community street party on Lapu Lapu Day, an event commemorating an Indigenous leader who fought against Spanish colonization of the Philippines.

But what had begun as a joyous occasion turned into a horrific scene when a black Audi SUV was driven into the large crowd at around 8 p.m. local time. The driver is thought to have operated alone and was the only person in the vehicle, police said.

Festival attendees and bystanders helped chase the driver down and he was later arrested at the site, according to Vancouver Police.

Who is the suspect?

Lo, a 30-year-old Vancouver resident, has been charged with eight counts of second-degree murder, according to police statement on Sunday. He has appeared in court and remains in custody.

Vancouver police said more charges are expected.

The police statement did not give further identifying information, such as Lo’s ethnicity, or possible motives – but authorities had earlier said there was no sign the attack was an act of terrorism.

Who were the victims?

Eleven people, ranging in age from 5 to 65, were killed in the attack, police said. The names of the those who died have not yet been released and some have yet to be formally identified, the statement said.

Some of the injured remained in critical condition on Sunday, police said at a news conference. A 22-month-old toddler is among those injured and in “serious condition,” Vancouver police told reporters on Tuesday.

The street festival on Saturday was a family-friendly affair, with parents and children browsing street food stalls and attending traditional dance performances.

How has the Filipino community reacted?

There are about 925,500 ethnic Filipinos in Canada, according to the latest national census in 2021. The Philippines is the second-largest source of immigrants to Canada, behind India.

The Filipino population in Canada is most densely concentrated in Manitoba province, followed by Alberta, Yukon, Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

In a statement posted on Instagram in the wake of the attack, the Lapu Lapu festival event organizers said they were “still finding the words to express the deep heartbreak brought on by this senseless tragedy,” and were “devastated for the families and victims.”

A vigil took place on Sunday evening, with photos showing crowds gathering together near the site of the attack.

In addition to statements from Canadian leaders condemning the attack and sharing their sympathies with the families affected, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said those killed in the “unspeakable tragedy” would “not be forgotten,” and that Filipino diplomats and staff in Vancouver have been instructed to assist the victims and coordinate with the Canadian authorities.

The Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver also shared a statement on Instagram. “As we await more information about the incident, we pray that our community remains strong and resilient imbued with the spirit of bayanihan during this difficult time,” the consulate said, using the Tagalog word referring to the spirit of helping one another as a community, especially in times of need.

What about the Canadian federal election?

The tragedy happened just days before Canada’s crucial federal election on Monday, raising fresh questions about public safety. In response, authorities have tried to soothe anxieties and voiced confidence in existing security plans.

“Our first priority is and will always be protecting the residents of Vancouver,” said Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim, stressing that Vancouver “is still a safe city” where a “vast majority” of events happen without incident. He had directed a full review of safety measures after the attack, he said.

Vancouver Police interim chief Steve Rai also said authorities had conducted a risk assessment prior to the festival, which was largely held on the grounds of a school that was not directly accessible through public roads.

He added that they found no “threats to the event or to the Filipino community,” and decided that police officers and heavy vehicle barricades would not be deployed on site.

“While I’m confident the joint risk assessment and public safety plan was sound, we will be working with our partners at the City of Vancouver to review all of the circumstances surrounding the planning of this event,” Rai said.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Carney said he was “deeply heartbroken” over the attack, while stressing authorities do not believe there is any “active threat” to Canadians.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, Carney’s chief rival who lost his seat in Monday’s election, also extended his condolences to the victims and their families.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.