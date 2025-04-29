Body of missing woman, Shannah Boiteau, found nearly 9 years later

By Kristen Shill

ST. CLOUD, Minnesota (WQOW) — The body of a Chippewa Falls woman, who has been missing for nearly nine years, has been found.

Shannah Boiteau left her Chippewa Falls home on June 21, 2016, according to Chippewa Falls police. She was last seen the next day running from her vehicle near County Road 74 in St. Cloud, Minn.

According to a post on the Help find Shannah Boiteau facebook page, her body has been found.

“It is with great sorrow and sadness that we have to report that we have found Shannah Boiteau and she has gained her angel wings,” the post said.

The family asked for privacy. They also gave ‘much love’ to everyone who has shared and helped them through this from the start.

Information about how and where her body was found has not been released.

18 News has spoken to the St. Cloud, Minn. Police Department who said they will be sending out a press release later Tuesday.

We’ve also reached out to the Chippewa Falls Police Department for more information.

