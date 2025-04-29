5 things to know for April 29: Canada election, Gaza, Trump’s 100 days, FEMA, Illinois crash

By Jade Walker, CNN

(CNN) — During the first Trump administration, the Justice Department secretly pursued internal communications at several media outlets and issued gag orders on the news organizations’ leadership and lawyers so even the journalists didn’t know their records were being confiscated. In 2022, Attorney General Merrick Garland revised the DOJ’s policy and prohibited investigators from obtaining reporters’ files, except under limited circumstances. Now, Attorney General Pam Bondi has rescinded the Garland policy — which was widely considered a win for the protection of the free press — and granted permission to federal investigators to once again pursue communications from journalists during government leak investigations.

1. Canada election

Canadian voters reelected the Liberal Party to run the government on Monday, yet it remains to be seen whether Prime Minister Mark Carney has won a majority or will need coalition partners to govern. The 60-year-old former central banker rode a wave of anti-Trump sentiment prompted by the US trade war and President Donald Trump’s numerous comments about annexing the country and turning it into the 51st state. Carney promised voters he would stand up for Canadian workers and businesses and make Canada less reliant on America. “As I have been warning for months, America wants our land, our resources, our water, our country. But these are not idle threats. President Trump is trying to break us so that America can own us,” Carney said as he declared victory. “That will never ever happen.”

2. Gaza

Nearly two months after Israel’s blockade of humanitarian aid, the World Food Programme in Gaza has run out of food. The UN agency delivered its final food stocks to charity kitchens throughout the besieged enclave on Friday and those supplies are only expected to last for a few days. “For weeks, hot meal kitchens have been the only consistent source of food assistance for people in Gaza,” the WFP said in a statement. “Despite reaching just half the population with only 25% of daily food needs, they have provided a critical lifeline.” Israel cut off food, medical supplies and other aid on March 2 in an effort to pressure Hamas to accept a US-backed ceasefire proposal. Hamas has refused to disarm and free the remaining hostages abducted during the October 7, 2023, attack.

3. Trump’s 100 days

As President Trump reaches his 100th day in office, a new CNN poll shows that Americans are deeply unhappy with his work so far. Although Trump took charge of the government with the strongest poll numbers of his political career, his 41% approval rating is the lowest for any newly elected president at 100 days dating back to Dwight Eisenhower. Just 22% of those polled said they strongly approved of Trump’s handling of the job. Partisan views remained largely polarized, with 86% of Republicans approving of Trump and 93% of Democrats disapproving of him. Among independents, Trump’s approval rating dropped to 31%. In particular, the president’s handling of the economy took a major hit, with 59% of Americans saying his policies have worsened economic conditions in the US. Since January 20, trillions of dollars have been wiped off the stock market, workers’ 401(k)s have tanked and food prices remain high. Meanwhile, consumer sentiment has plummeted to its second-lowest level on records going back to 1952.

4. FEMA

Hurricane season is just a few weeks away and the Trump administration is continuing to restructure FEMA, the government agency that helps people find temporary housing and provides public assistance after natural disasters. With the agency in turmoil, disaster assistance, grant money and hiring have largely stalled. About 20% of FEMA’s full-time staff — roughly 1,000 workers — are expected to take voluntary buyouts as part of the Department of Government Efficiency’s staff reduction plan. And on Monday, Trump announced the creation of a “FEMA Review Council” to further reform the agency. In a post on his social media site, Trump said the council will be “comprised of Top Experts in their fields” who will “work hard to fix a terribly broken System.” Some of the council members include: Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin, former Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant and Republican National Committee Chair Michael Whatley.

5. Illinois crash

A car crashed through an after-school program in southern Illinois on Monday afternoon, killing at least four people, including children, and injuring several others. According to police, the vehicle struck several people outside the YNOT After School Camp in Chatham, drove through the building and exited out the other side. Although uninjured, the driver was taken to an area hospital for evaluation. The cause of the crash is under investigation. “Our community lost a group of bright and innocent young people with their whole lives ahead of them. Parents said goodbye to their kids this morning not knowing it would be the last time,” Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said in a statement. On its website, the nonprofit camp asked the public to “please keep the families of Chatham YNOT and our staff in your prayers. We could sure use them.”

BREAKFAST BROWSE

Trial for 2016 Kardashian robbery begins

Almost nine years after reality TV star Kim Kardashian was bound, gagged and robbed at gunpoint in a Paris hotel, nine men and one woman are on trial for allegedly carrying out the dramatic heist. Nearly $10 million in cash and jewelry, including a $4 million engagement ring, was never recovered.

Future Rock & Roll Hall of Famers announced

Bad Company, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Cyndi Lauper, Outkast, Sound Garden and the White Stripes will be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year. Salt-N-Pepa and the late Warren Zevon will receive the Musical Influence Award.

Kobe’s debut jersey sells for $ 7 million

The sale set a record for any memorabilia tied to the Los Angeles Lakers legend, who died in a helicopter crash in 2020 along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

Look but don’t touch, kid

A child has damaged a huge painting by Mark Rothko that was on display at a Dutch museum. Conservators are now trying to repair “Grey, Orange on Maroon, No. 8,” which is said to be worth tens of millions of dollars, to fix the scratches the child left in the paint.

Goldie’s great review: 10/10

“Harry Potter” star Rupert Grint left a humorous review of his new baby girl on Instagram. His partner, Georgia Groome, also received special recognition.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$60 million

That’s about how much a US Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jet costs. One was recently lost at sea after it fell off the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“Never before in my life have I called for mass protests, for mobilization, for disruption. But I am now. These Republicans cannot know a moment of peace. They must understand that we will fight their cruelty with every megaphone and microphone that we have. We must castigate them on the soap box … and then punish them at the ballot box.”

— Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, calling on Democrats to end “the culture of timidity.”

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY …

From 210 mph to airborne

Two boaters were banged up but were OK after their speedboat flipped through the air before crashing during a performance boating competition.

