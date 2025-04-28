The mother of Steelers draft pick Derrick Harmon has died | Art Rooney II releases statement

By Raquel Ciampi

PITTSBURGH (WTAE) — The mother of Derrick Harmon, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ first-round draft pick, has died.

The team confirmed the news in a written statement released by Steelers President Art Rooney II on Friday, one day after Harmon was selected in the first round of the NFL draft.

Harmon came to Pittsburgh on Friday from his hometown of Detroit and arrived at the Steelers’ South Side practice facility. He had been scheduled to speak with the media there, but the news conference was canceled and the team said Harmon will be available at rookie minicamp.

Thursday night marked an emotional moment for Harmon, the former Oregon defensive tackle, who achieved a dream in the NFL draft.

That night, he called the announcement bittersweet as he reflected on his mother, Tiffany Saine, who was on life support. It was his mother whom he called his “why” when it came to pushing forward during an interview with ABC.

“She’s at the hospital right now on life support, so that was a little bittersweet because she worked as hard just as me to get to this moment,” Harmon said Thursday night. “It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I’m very excited.”

Becoming emotional, Harmon added, “After I get off the phone with you guys, I’m going to head straight to the hospital and tell her that her son got drafted.”

Statement from Steelers President Art Rooney II:

“On behalf of the entire Pittsburgh Steelers organization, I extend our deepest condolences to Derrick Harmon and his family during this difficult time.

“Though we are excited to select Derrick in the first round of the NFL Draft, our hearts are heavy as we mourn the death of his mother, Tiffany Saine. We will support Derrick and his family however we can as he navigates this period of grief. In times like this, we hope Derrick finds comfort in the love and support from the organization and Steelers fans around the world.

“Our thoughts and prayers will continue to be with Derrick’s entire family.”

