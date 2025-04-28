One dead, another injured from rope snap on Maine scallop boat

By WMTW staff

Nahant, Massachusetts (WMTW) — The U.S. Coast Guard said it rescued two crewmembers Friday with life-threatening injuries from a Maine scallop boat. One of the crewmembers has died, and both sustained injuries from a snapped rope.

Jaxson Marston, 26, had a broken neck and was intermittently unresponsive. He was pronounced dead upon arrival by EMS.

The fishing vessel, 25 TO LIFE, was found off the coast of Massachusetts.

The Coast Guard said a response boat was able to bring the two crewmembers to shore, and then they were transferred to Beverly Hospital.

The Coast Guard said its hearts are with Marston’s family and friends during this difficult time.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to support Marston’s family.

