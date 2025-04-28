Four dead, including children, after car crashes into after-school camp

By Taylor Romine and Zenebou Sylla, CNN

(CNN) — Four people are dead, including children, and several others are injured after a car crashed through an after-school camp in Chatham, Illinois, authorities said.

At about 3:20 p.m. Monday, police responded after a vehicle drove through the east side of the YNOT After School Camp, Illinois State Police said in a news release. Chatham is south of Springfield.

The vehicle struck several people outside the building, entered through the eastern portion of the building, before exiting the western side of the structure, Chatham Police Department Deputy Chief Scott Tarter said at a brief news conference.

The fatalities are believed to be between the ages of 4 and 18, state police said.

Three of those killed were struck outside the building while another person was hit inside, authorities said.

Several people were transferred to local hospitals, including one person who was transported by helicopter, state police said.

The driver, who was the sole occupant, was uninjured and taken to a local hospital for evaluation, state police said.

Chatham police later referred questions to the state police, which had no additional information mid-evening Monday. CNN has reached out to the after-school camp.

Gov. JB Pritzker said his administration is “closely monitoring” the crash. “Let’s wrap our arms around the community tonight as we receive updates on the situation,” he said in a post on Facebook.

Video of the scene shows a large building, similar to a gym, with a hole along the bottom. Several law enforcement vehicles can be seen and a helicopter is spotted flying over the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

