Fire officials: House fire caused from combustion of construction materials in Pittsburgh

By Lily Coleman, Caitlyn Scott, Felicity Taylor

PITTSBURGH (WTAE) — Firefighters were on the scene Sunday morning battling a massive fire that broke out inside a home in South Oakland. The home has since been condemned.

In a post from the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, officials were called to the 3200 block of Dawson Street just before 8:30 a.m.

Officials said as crews were battling the flames, a second alarm was called at 9 a.m.

“I just walked into one of our off rooms, and the fire was ahead. There was a fire in the room. It was a small fire. I thought I could put it out, but, when I opened the door, I saw the fire. I can see the fire climb the wall. And, I did some things to try to, you know, put the fire out, but it was just, it just moved so fast,” homeowner Stephen Thompson said.

All four residents and their dog safely evacuated.

“The homeowner told firefighters that he had been doing construction work, including working with chemicals like paint thinner, in the rear of the home before the fire,” the bureau said in the post. “After the flames were extinguished, Fire Investigation Unit detectives entered the residence and were able to confirm the fire originated from the spontaneous combustion of those construction materials.”

“We just remodeled the bathroom, was working in the living room and kitchen. We just got a new solar roof on. Just got a new gate around the fence. Everything — brand new,” homeowner Tara Lewis said.

Officials said the fire was contained to the home and did not spread. No injuries were reported.

