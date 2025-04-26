More than 500 injured in huge explosion at Iranian oil port

By Leila Gharagozlou and Eyad Kourdi, CNN

(CNN) — A huge explosion has occurred in the port city of Bandar Abbas in southwestern Iran, injuring 516 people, a spokesperson for the country’s emergency services has said.

Images and video from the port, one of Iran’s main oil facilities, show a towering column of thick, gray smoke rising from the Shahid Rajaee part of the complex.

Citing emergency services, Iranian state media outlet Tasnim reported that the blast scattered glass and debris over a wide area. There has been no confirmation of any fatalities.

A reporter for Tasnim said emergency services had arrived at the scene, but “the port remains in a state of chaos” and there was severe damage to many of its buildings.

Tasnim also reported that a fuel tank had “exploded for an unknown reason” and port operations had been suspended. State broadcaster IRIB said the explosion took place in the chemical and sulfur area of the port.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.