Thieves steal Corvette in Waldo neighborhood one week after bullets flew into home

By Matt Flener

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Thieves stole a 2018 Grand Sport Corvette early Thursday in Kansas City’s Waldo neighborhood, near West 79th Street and Jefferson Avenue.

Neighbors say the same suspects tried to steal the Corvette the week before.

When a neighbor scared them off last week, the thieves started shooting, hitting cars and houses.

Marlene Standley’s house had multiple bullets enter her home. No one was hurt.

“I bought this house eight and a half years ago and we’ve never had anything like this,” she said. “The boldness that they’re doing now, they came back to the exact same place.”

Neighbors believe thieves wanted the car so bad, they returned Thursday morning to finish the job.

Megan Hogan said they pointed guns at the home of the Corvette’s owner when the car alarm went off. They sped away in the Corvette.

“Something has to change,” said Hogan.

Hogan called 911 and gave police a play-by-play of the thieves’ actions.

She said it took about 15 minutes for police to arrive.

“This is a public safety crisis,” said Hogan. “We have people scared in their homes and bullets are flying into their homes.”

KMBC has reached out to Kansas City, Missouri, police . They have reports of the crimes and are investigating.

