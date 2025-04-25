Skip to Content
News

Suspecect wanted for felony domestic violence arrested in Canon City

Jesse Weaver being arrested
FCSO
Jesse Weaver being arrested
By
today at 6:04 PM
Published 6:24 PM

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - On Thursday, April 24, Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) deputies spotted a vehicle associated with Jesse Weaver, a 38-year-old male with multiple warrants for his arrest.

The FCSO said deputies and Canon City PD officers were able to take Weaver into custody without incident after positively identifying him.

The sheriff's office said they suspect Weaver had eluded them multiple times in the last two weeks.

According to the FCSO, was booked on warrants for the following charges:

Felony Domestic Violence, Assault in the 2nd Degree, Stalking, Criminal Mischief, Reckless Driving - Canon City Police Department Flight - Escape, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Failure to Comply - Controlled Substance Possession - Canon City Police Department Obstructing a Peace Officer, Failure to Display Proof of Insurance, Driving under revocation, Vehicular Eluding, Fictitious Plates - Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Parole Violation, Burglary - Department of Corrections.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.