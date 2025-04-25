Suspecect wanted for felony domestic violence arrested in Canon City

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) - On Thursday, April 24, Fremont County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) deputies spotted a vehicle associated with Jesse Weaver, a 38-year-old male with multiple warrants for his arrest.

The FCSO said deputies and Canon City PD officers were able to take Weaver into custody without incident after positively identifying him.

The sheriff's office said they suspect Weaver had eluded them multiple times in the last two weeks.

According to the FCSO, was booked on warrants for the following charges:

Felony Domestic Violence, Assault in the 2nd Degree, Stalking, Criminal Mischief, Reckless Driving - Canon City Police Department Flight - Escape, Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office Failure to Comply - Controlled Substance Possession - Canon City Police Department Obstructing a Peace Officer, Failure to Display Proof of Insurance, Driving under revocation, Vehicular Eluding, Fictitious Plates - Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Parole Violation, Burglary - Department of Corrections.