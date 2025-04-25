Over 1,000 customers without power after outage in northern Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Over 1,000 Colorado Springs Utilities (CSU) customers are without power this morning as crews work to restore an outage on the north side of town, just near New Life Church.

According to CSU, the outage began at 5:14 a.m. and has left 1,077 residents living near the intersection of Interquest and Voyager Parkway without power.

CSU says they are aware of the outage and a crew is en route. They currently estimate power will be restored to the area by 9:44 a.m.

