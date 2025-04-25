New Oklahoma Board of Education members claim they were duped on social studies standards

By Meghan Mosley

Click here for updates on this story

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — The newest members of the state’s board of education claimed they were duped and now it’s too late.

Thursday’s six-hour meeting mainly focused on social studies standards and the back-and-forth between State Superintendent Ryan Walters and the new board members.

The new members said the social studies standards they voted on in February were changed before they were sent to the legislature.

Among the alleged changes was the addition of theories that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

“If I would’ve known what I know now, I would’ve voted no,” said Chris Van Denhende, board member.

“I compared what I had read from the download to what was given at the meeting, and they were different,” said Mike Tinney, board member.

“I really have no idea what’s in there and what’s not in there because I was not given a time to go through those standards,” said Ryan Deathridge, board member.

But Walters denied any changes were made.

“What you were given what you were emailed was different than what we walked in here and presented to you, that was different than what we walked over to the legislature, and that’s simply not true, now that’s a lie that’s been pushed to the governor, to the people of Oklahoma,” Walters said.

Those social studies standards are now in the hands of the legislature and KOCO 5 took the concerns straight to lawmakers.

“He sent us the documentation and proof of that. And in fact, last night and this morning, we looked through that, I have in front of me the copy of what the board received, what we received, and they look identical,” said state Rep. Kyle Hilbert.

“I am concerned about the process and transparency issues. The fact that everything we just talked about here earlier that does concern me and so that’s what we’re looking into and so we have until Tuesday in order to decide whether we’re putting that on the floor not,” said Senate Pro Tem Lonnie Paxton.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.