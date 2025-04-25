Skip to Content
CNN - Regional

Horse euthanized after suffering injury at Churchill Downswlky

By
Published 2:11 PM

By Alex Suckow

Click here for updates on this story

    LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — A horse had to be euthanized after suffering an injury at Churchill Downs on Thursday, just days before Derby week begins.

Churchill Downs confirms a 3-year-old gelding Valley of Fire had to be euthanized after fracturing both front legs.

They said the exercise rider was transported to UofL with left shoulder pain. No updates on the condition of the rider.

The horse had a workout at the track on Thursday with 40 other horses.

It is trained by Greg Foley.

No further details were immediately available.

The Kentucky Derby is May 3, and Opening Night is this Saturday.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

Jump to comments ↓

CNN Newssource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.