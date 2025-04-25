Gunfire in Fountain: 2 hospitalized, neighbors stunned

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) - Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Fountain Friday afternoon that led to a heavy police presence and a large portion of a neighborhood being shut down.

Fountain Police say the shooting happened around 5 p.m. on the 500 block of Blossom Field Road.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire and found two individuals with injuries. Both were taken to the hospital, but police say their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police appeared to focus their investigation on one home, which appeared to be struck by bullets.

Neighbors say the sudden violence shattered the calm of an otherwise quiet street.

"I was spraying weeds and next thing you know I heard three pops," Adrian Aldez, who lives nearby said. "I thought they were motors at first, or fireworks… Within minutes, they had the yellow tape up and every responder on scene."

Shortly after the shooting, Animal Law Enforcement also responded. It’s not yet clear what prompted their involvement, but our crews captured them loading a dog into a vehicle.

As of Friday night, no arrests had been made. However, police say they believe the incident was isolated and that they have strong leads in identifying a suspect.