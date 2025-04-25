Assault weapon ban in Hawaii heads to senate floor

By Jeremiah Estrada

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — A state conference committee advanced the assault weapon ban which will make its way to the senate floor.

A lobbying group called Moms Demand Action continues to advocate for SB 401, fighting for stricter gun laws.

“Today, we are one step closer to protecting our islands from weapons that have turned far too many communities into war zones,” said Erica Yamauchi, a volunteer with the Hawaii chapter of Moms Demand Action. “Assault weapons have been used to cause unimaginable harm in just seconds – in grocery stores, schools and parades across the nation. We urge lawmakers to not wait for tragedy to strike before taking action and send this legislation to Governor Josh Green’s desk.”

Research revealed that from 2009 to 2022, nine out of the 10 mass shooting incidents with the most casualties were caused by at least one assault weapon. Assault weapons have also been shown to be 23 times more dangerous than handguns.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.